39-Year-Old Wanted For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Laredo Police need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

39-year-old Pedro Gonzalez is wanted for sexual assault against a minor. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Authorities say he is considered dangerous.

“A 13-year-old female had been sexually assaulted according to the report. The complainant made an outcry from the incident involving the person.”