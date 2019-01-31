39-Year-Old Wanted For Sexual Assault Of A Minor
Laredo Police need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.
39-year-old Pedro Gonzalez is wanted for sexual assault against a minor. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Authorities say he is considered dangerous.
“A 13-year-old female had been sexually assaulted according to the report. The complainant made an outcry from the incident involving the person.”
If you have any information regarding Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are asked to report it to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.