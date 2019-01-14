39-Year-Old Laredo Man Wanted For Sexual Assault

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

39-year-old Guadalupe Gomez has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

“This man is wanted for sexual assault, felony 2 and back in July 18 of 2017 he was arrested and now he bonded out and now he is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you have any information regarding Gomez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408. All calls will remain anonymous.