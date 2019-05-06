The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



38-year-old Jason Vasquez is wanted on charges of credit card abuse and evading arrest. In November 2014, Vasquez along with another suspect was pulled over during a routine stop.



“When Laredo PD tried to conduct a traffic stop, which they didn’t stop, later on in the investigation they find out they were purchasing items with a stolen card.”



Vasquez has brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet, 4inches tall. His last known location is the 900 block of Garcia Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.