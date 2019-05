The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

38-year-old Claudia Gutierrez is wanted on charges of burglary of habitation. The case was first reported in December 2016. Gutierrez is accused of entering a home located at the 4600 block of Haynes and stealing a 19-inch television. Gutierrez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.