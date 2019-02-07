38-Year-Old Theft Suspect Wanted
Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help locating an individual.
38-year-old Anthony Chapa is this week’s most wanted suspect. Chapa is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 197 pounds. His last known address is the 2100 block of East Stewart. Chapa is wanted on a theft charge.
“This subject at one point had made arrangements with a victim in this case to repair a vehicle. The vehicle was supposed to be returned at some point for the arrangements that were made but the suspect never returned the vehicle.”
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.