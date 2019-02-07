38-Year-Old Theft Suspect Wanted

Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help locating an individual.

38-year-old Anthony Chapa is this week’s most wanted suspect. Chapa is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 197 pounds. His last known address is the 2100 block of East Stewart. Chapa is wanted on a theft charge.

“This subject at one point had made arrangements with a victim in this case to repair a vehicle. The vehicle was supposed to be returned at some point for the arrangements that were made but the suspect never returned the vehicle.”