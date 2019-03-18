A 38-year-old Harlingen man will spend several years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child Sexual Assault.



Eric Sanchez de la Garza was sentenced today. He was given 25 years for two counts of aggravated Sexual Assault of a child, 20 years for one count of indecency with a child by contact and eight years for violating the terms of his probation.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney, his sentences will run concurrently. Authorities say Sanchez De La Garza abused three different children in the span of several years.