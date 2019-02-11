The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

37-year-old Gabriela AngelicaSanchez is wanted on charges of accident involving accident involving injury and driving while intoxicated. Sanchez has brown eyes and hair, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

“Back in August of 30, 2015, Laredo Police Department received a call about a crash and the female subject fleeing the crash back in 2015.”