The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.
37-year-old Gabriela AngelicaSanchez is wanted on charges of accident involving accident involving injury and driving while intoxicated. Sanchez has brown eyes and hair, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
“Back in August of 30, 2015, Laredo Police Department received a call about a crash and the female subject fleeing the crash back in 2015.”
Sanchez was last seen at the 300 block of Bob Bullock Loop. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.