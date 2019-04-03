The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with this week’s most wanted suspect.

36-year-old Salvador Gamez Jr. is facing charges for assault family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm. Gamez Jr. is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Edinburg.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 383-8114 or 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.