Elsa, Texas– The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a sex offender.

34-year-old Osciel Gonzalez is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Gonzalez is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 235 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, with a last known address in Elsa.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. A reward is available for information leading to his arrest.