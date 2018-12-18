34-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Paramedic And Patient In Head-On Collision Receives Charges

In Edinburg, the man allegedly responsible for colliding head-on with an ambulance and leaving two dead Sunday night went before a judge this afternoon.

34-year-old Mitchell Garcia Trevino was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

According to court records, this isn’t the first time Garcia Trevino is charged with drinking and driving, he was arrested back in 2011 for a DWI.

The stepfather of Felipe Huerta Jr., who is one of the victims, was present in court today. He spoke exclusively to our cameras about the charges given to the suspect.

“Those are the consequences of drinking and driving. You have no control of how much you drink. That was wrong cause now my son is gone.”

According to Edinburg officials, the 34-year-old was driving under the influence of alcohol when he drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the ambulance.

Huerta Jr. and the patient he was transporting 68-year-old Delia Cortines died from their injuries. The medic riding in the back of the ambulance 24-year-old Andrea Rodriguez remains in the hospital.

“We haven’t had a line of duty’s death in over 10 years.”

EMT instructor Janelle Billings tells Fox News Garcia Trevino needs to be held responsible for his actions.

“We’re all upset and drunk driving has got to stop. Drinking is a choice, choices have consequences as well as responsibility.”

Garcia Trevino’s bond was set at $750,000. If released, he cannot drink and will be monitored with a portable device every four hours.