33-Year-Old Wanted On Charges Of Evading Arrest

Hidalgo County investigators search for a 33-year-old man wanted on charges of evading arrest on a vehicle.
Francisco Tamez is described as a  5 foot, 5 inches tall man and weighs an estimated 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Edcouch-Elsa.
If you have information regarding Tamez’s whereabouts contact authorities at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS. If the information provided leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

