33-Year-old Wanted For Burglary, Has Been Arrested 24 Times

Laredo Police are on the search for a suspect who has been arrested 24 times.

35-year-old Jose Luis Martinez Jr. is wanted for burglary of habitation, burglary of a building and theft property. Authorities say he has committed several other crimes in the past.

“He broke into several businesses around the 5500 block of McPherson. He did commit a theft by stealing several liquor bottles valued at over 300 dollars.”

If you have any information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.