The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



33-year-old Alberto Carmona Hinojosa is wanted on charges of assault family violence and for interfering with an emergency call. According to officials, the incident was reported in December 2018. His last known location is the 4100 block of Declaration Drive. Authorities say Hinojosa has brown eyes and brown hair and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.

