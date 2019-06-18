Weslaco authorities are requesting the community’s help to locate a man wanted for robbery.

According to officials, 31- year-old Jorge Moreno is captured on surveillance video attempting to open a cash register at a drive-thru named Juan Botas. The robbery happened on June 11 on the 600 block of Texas Street. Moreno is 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.