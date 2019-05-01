The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a suspect.

Authorities say 31-year-old Roberto Daniel Pacheco failed to register as a sex offender. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 290 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in Weslaco.

Wanted After Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

 If you have any information on Pacheco’s whereabouts you are asked to call county Crime Stoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.