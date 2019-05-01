Wanted After Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a suspect.

Authorities say 31-year-old Roberto Daniel Pacheco failed to register as a sex offender. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 290 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in Weslaco.

If you have any information on Pacheco’s whereabouts you are asked to call county Crime Stoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.