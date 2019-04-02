A Brownsville man is behind bars for allegedly scamming a local priest out of 20-thousand dollars.

Cameron County Special Investigations Unit arrested 31-year-old Hector Alberto Salinas Sunday at the Veteran’s International Bridge.

According to authorities, the victim was interested in purchasing an undeveloped property for 20 thousand dollars through Salinas who claimed to be a licensed contractor. The victim gave Salinas 5-thousand in cash and a 15-thousand dollar cashier’s check to finalize the transaction.

Salinas didn’t transfer the property and is now charged with felony theft.