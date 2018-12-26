30-Year-Old Wanted In Hidalgo County, Facing Multiple Charges

In Hidalgo County, authorities need your help locating a suspect.

30-year-old Julio Cesar Gamez is wanted for sexual assault, assault of a family or household member and unlawful restraint. Gamez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in the city of Weslaco. If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities at (956) 668-8477. Your identity will not be revealed.