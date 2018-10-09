30-Day Extension Request On H-E-B Building Purchase

Webb County commissioners asked for a 30-day extension on a big city purchase.

Commissioners are in the process of purchasing the former H-E-B building located in downtown Laredo. During the extension period, they are planning to have an engineer inspect the building.

“We want to make sure that everything that we are going to purchase with those 4 million dollars that we get the biggest bank for our buck. We would hate to purchase something like that and get that something is not working or this is going to cost more money.”

Officials are planning to use this building for administrative purposes.