3 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Hidalgo County



Hidalgo County– County Judge Richard F. Cortez confirmed three more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

These cases increase the total number to 5 people infected in Hidalgo County.

Initial research suggests that two of the cases appear to be related to travel and may be related to the first person who tested positive in Hidalgo County. The first case involves a 20-year-old woman who traveled to Las Vegas and lives in McAllen. As of yet, no further details are available on these two cases. Investigators from the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services are in the preliminary stage of investigating the 5th person who tested positive for COVID-19 and could only confirm that there is a 5th case.

They announced that more details will be provided as they become available.












