Harlingen, Texas– 3 people arrested after police say they were involved in an aggravated kidnapping.

18-year-old Samuel Arrisa, twenty-two-year-old Jesus Antonio Tovar and 19-year-old Gabriella Portales were detained. Authorities responded to the 100 block of east Dominion to reports of a suspect with a gun.

Upon investigating, the police determined that the three suspects in a gold or tan van, threatened, kidnapped, and robbed a victim using a gun. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The trio was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity, and possession of a controlled substance.