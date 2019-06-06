Laredo, Texas — Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man wanted for injuring a child.

29-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez is this week’s most wanted suspect. The incident was reported February 28 at the 400 block of Olive Street. The police report indicates Rodriguez pushed a victim who at the time was carrying a minor.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.