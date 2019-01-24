29-Year-Old Wanted For Burglary And Theft

Laredo Police need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

29-year-old Luis Adrian Ramos is wanted for burglary of habitation and theft of a firearm. Ramos is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds and his last known location is the 3800 block of Casa Blanca Road.

“The victim reported that he realized his home had been burglarized after he was looking for something in his residence, he noticed the handgun was not at his place.”