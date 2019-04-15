A 29-year-old man is wanted by authorities in Webb County.

Jose Armando Alardin is wanted for aggravated robbery. The incident was reported December 2013. Alardin is accused of robbing a business located at the 900 block of east Bustamante street.

The suspect is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is the 3200 block of Hendricks Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to report it to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.