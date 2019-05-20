The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

29-year-old Jose Armando Alardin II is wanted on two counts of robbery. Alardin has brown eyes and black hair and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. His last known address is the 3200 block of Hendricks Avenue. He is accused of robbing a motel in 2013 at gunpoint where he asked a clerk to open the cash register and empty out his pockets.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.