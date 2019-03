A man accused of continuous family violence is wanted by Hidalgo County authorities.



28-year-old Ruben Gonzalez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and eyes. His last known address is in the city of Mission.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS anonymously.