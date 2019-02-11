Edinburg Police have identified a suspect accused of firing a weapon at a local grocery store over the weekend.

28-year old Omar Solis is wanted by authorities for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident took place at an H-EB located at 1212 South Closner Boulevard. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. Solis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. If you recognize him contact police at (956) 383-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous.