Your help is needed by Laredo Crime Stoppers to locate a suspect.

28-year-old Armando Torres Jr. is wanted on charges of assault. Torres is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and his last known address is in Los Botines.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls will remain anonymous.