In Starr County, a 28-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was caught having sexual intercourse with a cow.



On Friday, Jose Nino was arrested after the Starr County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Starr-Hidalgo county line in relation to a bestiality case. As deputies arrived, they met with border patrol agents who said they witnessed a man having sex with a cow.

Nino, a Mexican national, was later identified and detained. He was charged with bestiality and given a 1,500 dollar bond. He was released to the custody of border patrol.