28-Year-Old Flees Scene, Wanted For Aggravated Assault On A Peace Officer

28-year-old Adan Loa Jr. is wanted by authorities who say he fled the scene after striking a patrol unit and injuring a police officer.

The aggravated assault happened Sunday, January 27 on Mile 5 and FM 88. When officers arrived at the scene, Loa Jr. was asleep behind the wheel. The incident was all caught on camera, you can see when officers approach Loa’s vehicle attempting to get him to turn off his truck. Loa strikes a patrol unit as he flees the scene, putting three police officers lives at risk.

“When the officers are trying to get him to exit his vehicle, when he decided to drive off, upon driving off he stuck on of our patrol units and also the officers that were on board.”

Loa Jr. remains on the run and is now facing several charges.

“Currently, he is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and assault family violence felony.”

A Weslaco resident who saw the video on social media, tells us his thoughts on the incident.

“We have to think about the safety of the officers putting themselves on the line all the time when they go out and patrol and everything they pull people over they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

None of the officers were critically injured during this incident. One of them was transported to the hospital to get a general check-up.