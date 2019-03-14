In Laredo, a man is arrested after police say he became enraged, following a rejection.



28-year-old Roberto Carlos Ortiz is facing charges of assault family violence after he arrived at his ex’s home in an attempt to reconcile their relationship. After she denied his advances, Ortiz attacked the victim.



“Roberto began strangling the victim. As the victim attempted to escape Roberto’s grasp, she was actually slapped in the face.”



After the incident, Ortiz went to one of the bedrooms and fell asleep. While detained, Laredo Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He remains at the Webb County Jail without bond.