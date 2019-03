The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



27-year-old Alan Eduardo Chapa Martinez is wanted on burglary of habitation and assault causing bodily injury charges. Chapa Martinez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and his last known address is the 800 block of Gustavus Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408.