Laredo, Texas– Crime Stoppers needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

27-year-old William Jeuh Juarez is wanted on charges of assault. Juarez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and his last known address is the 1300 block of Reynolds Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you may report it at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. Remember all calls will remain anonymous and you can receive a reward of up to $1,000.