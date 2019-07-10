Laredo Police need your help locating a woman that’s been missing since the weekend.

27-year-old Myriam Camarillo was last seen at the 1300 block of Iturbide street on July 7 at about 2 am. She was wearing a black top, black skirt, white checkered shoes and was carrying a red purse. Camarillo has long black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a red and black butterfly with skulls on its wings on her right shoulder. Surveillance footage shows Myriam with a male who is being sought for identification purposes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.