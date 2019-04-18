Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



27-year-old Alfredo Alejandro Espinoza is wanted on charges of burglary of building at the 1600 block of Chihuahua Street. At the scene, officers found the door of the convenience store broken and a missing cash register.

Espinoza is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

