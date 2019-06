Edinburg, Texas– The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate a suspect.

26-year-old Ramon Mendez Jr. is wanted for driving while intoxicated. Mendez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair, weighs 140 pounds and has a last known address in Edinburg.

Anyone with information to Mendez’ whereabouts can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 667-8477. You may be eligible for a reward.