U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar is being challenged by a fellow Laredoan.

26-year-old Jessica Cisneros announced her candidacy for Congress next year. She is sponsored by justice democrats, known for backing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

“My campaign is focusing on having a livable wage of 15 dollars because here in south Texas we are seeing they are working much more but with less.”

Cisneros says she will fight to end the separation of families and will work towards healthcare for all.