Laredo, Texas — A runaway returns home after being beaten by an adult. Police say the minor sustained a broken nose and was saved after a passerby reported the assault

The incident happened in south Laredo. A witness saw the attack and gave a description of the vehicle to the police. After locating it and pulling the driver over, officers found the minor in the backseat with facial injuries.

“According to the witness reports, there was an assault happening in plain sight. According to the victim, he was pulled out of the vehicle by the assailant who is already an adult, assaulted by the back of the head requiring stitches and then thrown face first to the tire.”

The impact of the tire caused a broken nose. The minor was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

26-year-old Osvaldo Garcia was arrested and charged with injury to a child and harboring a runaway.

Authorities say a phone call was able to help them protect the 16-year-old.

“This is a good example of how we ask the community to report something. If they feel apprehensive about being involved, they don’t have to as long as they call us and give us the information.”

Remember you can report anonymous information by calling Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or LPD at 795-2800.