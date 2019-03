The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



25-year-old Toby Jeremy Lombrana is wanted on charges of theft property. Lombrana has brown eyes and hair, weighs about 220 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. His last known address is the 4200 block of Loring Avenue.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408. All calls will remain anonymous.