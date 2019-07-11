Laredo, Texas– Crime Stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

25-year-old Mario Alberto Lopez-Resendez is wanted for aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Lopez-Resendez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and his last known address is the 900 block of Beverly Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.