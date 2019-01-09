24-Year-Old Laredo Man Facing Multiple Charges After Evading Arrest

In Laredo, a man is behind bars after police say he evaded arrest.

24-year-old Damion Micahel Rodriguez is charged with reckless driving, smuggling, assault on a public servant and accident involving injuries. The case unfolded when police received a theft call at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a blue Dodge Ram 1500. When officers located the vehicle, a pursuit began and ended when Rodriguez crashed into another vehicle. Once in police custody, officers found he was transporting an undocumented immigrant.