23-Year-Old Wanted In Laredo For Aggravated Assault

Laredo police need your help identifying a suspect.

Authorities are on the lookout for 23-year-old Samuel Luna Jr. He is wanted for aggravated assault. Luna is 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts. all Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.