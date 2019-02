A 23-year-old man is arrested and formally charged for theft in Brownsville.

Julio Cesar Marroquin is accused of stealing a 14-year-old critically endangered radiated tortoise from the Glady’s Porter Zoo. On February 6, a police report was filed reporting the male tortoise valued at more than $3,600. Since then, it has been recovered and returned to the zoo. Marroquin’s bond was set at $10,000.