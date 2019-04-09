A 23-year-old man is arrested in connection to the death of a National Guard Soldier. Laredo police say they continue investigating a motive.



At about 10 am today, officers arrested Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal who is facing a murder charge. He is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old John Lydell Tyler.



On March 31, authorities responded to the 4300 block of Santa Maria Avenue where they found Tyler, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say Tyler being in the National Guard was not the reason he was shot.



“Simply that they have been involved in some sort of confrontation that turned violent, which eventually led to the shooting of Mr. Tyler which unfortunately led to his death.”



As police investigate what led to this confrontation, they are also investigating if there were others involved.



“We are still trying to determine if Mr. Villarreal acted alone or if there were others, Villareal or if they assisted Mr. Villarreal but as of now it’s premature.”



Villarreal remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a 250-thousand dollar bond.