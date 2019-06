McAllen Police are on the lookout for an aggravated robbery suspect.

Authorities say a warrant was issued for 23-year-old Benjamin Amaya in connection to a robbery at the 3700 block of Expressway 83 on May 21. Amaya is accused of approaching the victim and stealing their personal property. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687-8477.