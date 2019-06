McAllen Police need your help locating a suspect.



22-year-old America Karina Luevano is accused of aggravated assault. The incident happened on the 200 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Luevano is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact police at (956) 687-8477.