Authorities in Hidalgo County need your help locating a suspect.

22-year-old Omar Zamora is wanted for theft of property and burglary of a vehicle. Police say the suspect is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Zamora has hazel eyes and brown hair. His last known address is in Mission. If you recognize him, call authorities at (956) 668-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous.