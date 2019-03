Hidalgo County authorities need the community’s help locating a 22-year-old.



Geoffrey Jay Luna is wanted for aggravated robbery. The suspect is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Luna’s last known address is in the city of Donna.

If you have any information that can lead authorities to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.