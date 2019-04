Hidalgo C ounty authorities need your help locating a suspect.

According to the sheriff’s department, 22-year-old dominique desean jones is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jones is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen this man or have any information that can lead to his arrest, contact police at (956) 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.