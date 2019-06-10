Laredo, Texas — The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

22-year-old Calvin Thomas Amerson is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The incident happened in January 2014 by the intersection of Loop 20 and Clark. Authorities say a female victim reported two male suspects pulled a knife on her and demanded money. Amerson posted bond and is now wanted. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408.