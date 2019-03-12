A 22-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman at a home in west Laredo, this past December.



The incident happened at the 900 block of Willow Street. At the scene, Laredo Police found a woman with visible injuries. She told officers Bruno Hernandez came up to her and confronted her about being at a party.



“The victim then told the male subject, ‘hey you know what, mind your own business’ causing the male subject to push her as the female trying to avoid any confrontation with the male subject. The male subject became in rage and began punching the female in the face.”



The woman said she fell to the floor and that’s when Hernandez began strangling her. She told police she temporarily lost consciousness.



Authorities were able to trace Hernandez after they received a call reporting a burglary at the 2500 block of Chacota Street.



“Bruno wasn’t actually a suspect in the burglary. He just so happened to be walking in the area the officer was canvassing for the potential suspect.”



Hernandez remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at 35-thousand dollars. He is facing charges of assault family violence impede breath and assault causes bodily injury.

